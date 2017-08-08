Patsy Jean Waskey

She was retired from Westmoreland Coal Company and the Virginia Department of Corrections. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Eliza Begley; her mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Lewis F. Waskey; her nephew, Kelly Begley and Joan Begley.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Waskey of Powhatan, VA; her sister, Elizabeth Seymore of Big Stone Gap, VA; her brothers, Allen Ray Patrick of Mooresburg, TN, Eddie Begley of Big Stone Gap, VA, Clarence “Buddy” Begley of Big Stone Gap, VA and James D. Begley of Big Stone Gap, VA; two uncles; one aunt and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, from 5:00-7:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow with Steve Maddox officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted by the Virginia Department of Corrections Honors Team on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at 11:00am in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Graveside services will be conducted by the Virginia Department of Corrections Honors Team on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at 11:00am in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.