Linda Stapleton

She was the daughter of Verda Stapleton and the late Glen Stapleton. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Magdalene Castle and Armeray Castle, and Dellerhea and Hughie Stapleton.

She was a loving mother,sister, daughter aunt, and mother-in-law, and a very special nana to her three precious grandbabies.

She enjoyed spending all her spare time with her grandbabies, hunting, fishing, swimming, and riding horses, or just time that she had to spend to be together with her loved ones.

Left behind to cherish her memories are her daughter, Kayla Page (Scott); mother, Verda Stapleton; twin sister, Brenda Parks (Anthony); sister, Sharon Sluss (Kenneth); brother, Randal Stapleton (Dellia); nieces and nephews, Nickie Hill (Cory), Crystal Meade (Gavin), Jessica Finch, Kenneth Stapleton, Brettney Vicars (Chris), Wesley Sluss (Tasha), Jared Parks, and Jeremy Parks; 13 great nieces and great nephews.

Her special Grandchildren, Ty “Squirt”, Molli “Rooty Toot”, and River Page “Spanky”; father of her daughter and longtime friend, Preston Stapleton; cousin Billy Wayne Davidson (Jackie); special friends, Tammy Hudson, Angie Frazier, Ashley Wood, along with a host of friends and co-workers.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the home of her twin sister. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Evangelist Travis Stapleton officiating. Music will be provided by Robin and Ryan Stapleton. Linda will be laid to rest Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11 AM in the Lucas Castle Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to follow in procession. Pallbearers are Jared Parks, Jeremy Parks, Colton Stapleton, Ryan Stapleton, Cory Hill, Kenneth Stapleton, and Steve Frazier. Honorary pallbearers are Ty Page, River Page, Gavin Meade, Chris Vicars, David (Gus) Dean

