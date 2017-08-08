Jerry is survived by a daughter, April (Marty) Logan, a grandson Brett Logan all of Manchester, OH, 2 brothers, Ray Olinger of Gray, TN and Glenn (Jean) Olinger of Hampton, TN, a niece, Lisa (Eric) Stidham, grand niece, Abby Stidham and grand nephew Nathan Stidham all of Gray, TN, several cousins and his special "Ohio Family" Dale and Mary Meyer and family of Cincinnati, Peggy McCartney and family and her “little red head” granddaughter, Kloe Henschen and Bobbi Hoskins all of Manchester.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Baker.

Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

A memorial service was previously held in Manchester, Ohio.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive #402, Cincinnati, OH.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Jerry W. Olinger.