Jasper George “J.B.” Baker

J.B. was born on February 1, 1936 to the late Andy & Siller (Stacy) Baker in Caretta, WV (McDowell County). J.B. unselfishly served our country as a Master Sgt. in the United States Air Force from May 20, 1953 to April 30, 1977. He was a dedicated Sgt. Deputy Sheriff of Sullivan County from June 8, 1977 to May 13, 1998. He was a member of Living Word Church of God in Gray, TN. J.B. was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Charlotte Jean Baker; daughter, Layne Baker Bailey; twin sons, Lance and Vance Baker; step-children, Warren & Patti Cable, Debra & Joe David Favila, and Angela & Charles Brantley; 12 great-grandchildren; 18 great grand-children; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday (August 11, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Living Word Church of God (146 Cherry Street Gray, TN 37615). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steve Guinn officiating.

Committal services will be held on Saturday (August 12, 2017) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military rites will be provided by American Legions Posts 3/265. Serving as pallbearers will be Vance Baker, Adrain Burns, Joe David Favila, Jason Baker, and Jim Templin.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Living Word Church of God (146 Cherry Street Gray, TN 37615).

Online condolences may be made to the Baker family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.

East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Baker family.