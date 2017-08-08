JOHNSON CITY - Harold “Harry” Meece 83, of Johnson City, passed away Friday August 4, 2017 at his residence.

Born in Easley South Carolina he was the son of the late Mack E. and Lillian Buchanan Meece. Harry had served 26 years in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Security Captain at Eastman Kodak. Harry attended New Hope Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, JoAnn Pitman and Emily Balzer.

Surviving include his special devoted companion and best friend, Ellie Cheshnut of the home, son, David Scott Meece of Denver Colorado, brother, Jim Meece of Blountville, two grandchildren, Anthony Scott Meece and Michael James Meece both of Kingsport, best friend Frank, several nieces and nephews.

Military graveside rites will be held Wednesday August 9, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee .

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the Meece Family. www.grayfuneralhome.net