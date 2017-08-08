Frank (Trey) Theile III

Born in Kingsport Tennessee, Trey was a State H.S. tennis champion who after graduating from the University of Tennessee moved to St. Pete Beach in 1974. A USPTA tennis professional he first taught at the prestigious Harry Hopman Tennis Academy then accepted a position as the Tennis Pro at the Don Cesar Resort where he remained for over a decade. Trey later pursued his avocation of the financial markets and became an investor. An avid sports fan Trey followed his Vols and the Rays, Bucs and Lightning. A voracious reader, he consumed everything between the Harvard Classics and Hemingway and his musical tastes ran the spectrum from The Rolling Stones to Merle Haggard.

Trey was predeceased by his parents, Frank H. Theile Jr. & Dorothy Stephenson Theile; sister, Dorothea Theile McNeese; and brother, Joseph Coleman Theile. Survived by sisters, Lynn Branson Theile (Stanley Marcisz), Pleasant Hill, CA., Ann Theile Johnson (Ken Johnson) Clearwater, Fl., Mary Theile Marshall (Mike Marshall) Kingsport, TN, brother-in-law Wayne McNeese, Bracey, VA and thirteen nieces and nephews.

We have lost a bright light in our lives. He will be missed.