He was born in Eidson, TN and had resided in this area for over 50 years. Clinton was a graduate of Clinch School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Lawson worked at Kingsport Press for 10 years before retiring from Tennessee Eastman Company in lifting services with over 30 years of service. His true passion was farming and working with cattle. He truly loved his grandchildren. He was a very active and faithful member of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church for over 40 years. Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by his parents, Marce and Lucille Robinette Lawson; his older sister, Jean Wilder and younger brother, Harold Lawson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. T. J. and Velma Knox along with several brothers-in-law.

Clinton Lawson is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Darlinda Knox Lawson; sons, Jerry Lawson and wife, Penny, Jason Lawson and wife, Summer; his grandchildren, Latasha Richards, Trent Lawson, Garrett Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Jadyn Lawson, and Tearra (Grace) Lawson; his sisters, Joyce Keaton and Dinah Keaton and husband, Clifford; a brother-in-law, Rev. Bill Wilder along with several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday (August 10, 2017) from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday (August 11, 2017) at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Earl Miller and Pastor Jerry Hensley, officiating. Music will be provided by Anthony Price. A military graveside service conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/# 265 will follow the funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery with Trent Lawson, Garrett Lawson, Tyler Lawson, David Keaton, Darrell Price, Anthony Price, and Travis Price serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be all men of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church and co-workers of lifting services.

