BLUFF CITY - Brenda Sue Bryant Perry, 60, went to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends on Monday, August 7, 2017.

Brenda was born on November 20, 1956 to the late Ernest and Dorothy Horton Bryant.

We have been blessed and very proud to have such a strong, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Brenda was a faithful member of Oak Drive Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Bryant.

Surviving is her devoted husband of 42 years, Don Perry; two sons, Bradley (Kalie) Perry and Andrew (Kaila) Perry; five granddaughters, Jasmine, Brooklyn, Adrienne, Mckinnley, and Waverly; one soon to be grandson, Turner Perry; one sister, Sandy (Steve) Jacobs; two brothers, Anthony Bryant and Tommy (Rhonda) Bryant; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Eddie Whitley officiating. Oak Drive Baptist Church Choir will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2017 at the Sloantown Community Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Drive Baptist Church Youth Group, 1020 Oak Drive Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to express their appreciation to her special caregiver, Dorothy Winstead.

