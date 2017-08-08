Bill Robinette

He was the son of James Wesley and Charmie (Berry) Robinette. Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Coca Cola Bottling Company. He was a brilliant man who could make or repair just about anything; an avid gardener and a friend to all.

In addition to his parents, his children, Jeffrey Robinette and Patricia Gaye Robinette; and sisters, Clara Robinette, Margaret Hampton, and Reba Chapman preceded him in death.

Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, June Allen Robinette, Blackwater, VA; sister, Maude Gardner and husband, Elmer, Church Hill, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating. Burial will follow in the Daniel B. Robinette Cemetery in the Blackwater community of Scott County, VA.

An online guest register is available for the Robinette family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

