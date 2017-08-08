Bertha Gilliam Bledsoe

Bertha was a longtime member of Osborne’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. She served as the Director of the Junction Center in Big Stone Gap for many years until her retirement in the late 1990’s.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Bledsoe; two children, Patty and Charles Bledsoe; parents, Willie Rhea and Eugenia Gilliam Bledsoe; brothers, Fred and Willie Rhea Bledsoe Jr.; and sisters, Adaline Guy, Betty Cowan and Ruth Ann Culler.

Bertha is survived by two sons, David Lee Bledsoe and wife Wilma, of Blackwater, and Gary Bledsoe and wife Jean, of Duffield, VA; daughter, Debbie Bledsoe, of Gate City, VA; three grandsons, Scott, Joe and Andrew Bledsoe; great-grandson, Cody Bledsoe; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Glen Hurd officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, in the Fraley Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for services.

The family would like to thank Dr. Eastridge and all the nurses and staff of Nova Healthcare for the care they extended to Bertha during her illness.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.