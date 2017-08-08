Alfred (Junior) Bishop

A visitation will be held on Tuesday (August 8, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at his residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday (August 8, 2017) in the funeral home chapel with his longtime friend, Kit McGlothlin, officiating. Music will be provided by Melanie Richards and friends.

A military graveside service will be conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard on Wednesday (August 9, 2017) at at 10 a.m. at Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Ron Bedford, Steven Bedford, Bob Allen, Wayne Skeens, Jonathan Bishop, Daniel Bishop, Rick Bishop, and Bryan Bishop serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Bishop, Will Bishop, and Brian Bishop. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession.

