Adalynn Sierra Young

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Kristi Seybert; great grandmother, Debra Young.

Adalynn is survived by her loving parents, Travis and Sarah Young; sister, Hadley Young; grandparents, Joe and Kristi Young, Wilbur and Marlene Seybert; great grandparents, Richard and Jean Haupt, Landon and Gail Holdway, Barbara and Gary Stephens, Joe Young Sr.; aunts, Jennifer Bines, Jaime Anderson, Jessica Werner, Ashley Dates; uncles, Michael Young, Jeremy Dates; and several cousins and loving friends and family.

Graveside services will be at 4:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2017 at Courtney Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm till 4:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.