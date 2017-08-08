logo

Adalynn Sierra Young

• Today at 1:41 PM

BULLS GAP - Adalynn Sierra Young, of Bulls Gap, Infant daughter of Travis and Sarah Young, gained her Angel wings on Friday, August 4, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Kristi Seybert; great grandmother, Debra Young.

Adalynn is survived by her loving parents, Travis and Sarah Young; sister, Hadley Young; grandparents, Joe and Kristi Young, Wilbur and Marlene Seybert; great grandparents, Richard and Jean Haupt, Landon and Gail Holdway, Barbara and Gary Stephens, Joe Young Sr.; aunts, Jennifer Bines, Jaime Anderson, Jessica Werner, Ashley Dates; uncles, Michael Young, Jeremy Dates; and several cousins and loving friends and family.

Graveside services will be at 4:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2017 at Courtney Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Adams officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm till 4:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. 