Tom was born Wednesday, September 25, 1952. He graduated from Pennington High School in 1972. He was then employed in the coal industry for 39 years.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Spivey Dean; his son, Christopher Dean of Jonesborough, TN; granddaughter, Carissa Dean, one brother, Jerry Dean of Ohio; and an uncle, Dorsie “Duck” Garrett of Ohio.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Lydia Garrett Dean and infant twin sisters.

Everyone who knew Tom could see the love for his family, his Harley and his loyal friend, his dog Munick.

Tom loved spending time with his family, as he was doing at the time of his death. He enjoyed trips to Hardee’s with Munick and taking him for long walks. He had a long time love of his Harley and the rides he took until a mining back injury hampered his ability to ride as often. Tom was of the Baptist Faith.

Tom will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA with Paul Davis, Jr. and Dr.

Charles Barrier officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM Tuesday, until the time of the service.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the Pennington Memorial Cemetery on route 421 in Pennington Gap, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Wednesday, to go to the cemetery.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com Tom would have wanted everyone to come casually dressed and Harley Attire is completely appropriate.

Pall Bearers will be Bobby Spivey, Adam Spivey, Dennis Adams, Mark Bates and Dave Kelly.

Honorary Pall Bearers are Travis and Hunter Benfield.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the Dollywood staff, EMT’S and medical staff of LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN.

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Thomas B. Dean.