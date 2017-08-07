Shirley Sue Robinette

She was the wife of Samuel Clinton Robinette for 59 loving years. She was member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, Kingsport.

She was born in Gray to Herbert and Hazel Fitzgerald. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Samuel C. Robinette; her Twin sister, Wanda Ward Goodwin and husband Cliff; her children, Palmer Robinette and wife Trish of Murrels Inlet, SC, Timothy Robinette of Charlotte, NC, Cheryl Douthat and husband Dale of Fall Branch, Tn; grandchildren, Clint Robinette and wife Lisa, Margaret Hofacker and husband Trevor, Katie Douthat, Amber Robinson and husband Billy, Samantha Lipsey and husband Brent, Seth Douthat; along with several nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, great nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Hazel Fitzgerald; brothers, Jim Fitzgerald and Billy Joe Fitzgerald; and son, Travis Robinette.

A celebration of life will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN Wednesday August 9, at 7:00PM visitation will be from 5PM to 7PM prior to the service, with Rev Wayne Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lady's Auxiliary of Pleasant View Baptist Church 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN.

Shirley was a kindhearted servant of the Lord who fiercely loved her family. She will be dearly missed.