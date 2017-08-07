Sandra Kay Harkleroad

Sandra was born in Kingsport to the late Elmer and Eula Harkleroad. She worked as a Ward Clerk at Holston Valley for many years. She was a member of Westview Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Harkleroad;

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa and husband Richard Newman; grandchildren, Megan Kanipe, Jordan Newman, Austin Newman, Peyton Newman; great grandson, Oliver Kanipe.

Special thanks to Brookhaven Nursing staff for taking care of her.

Friends and family may visit at the home of Lisa and Richard Newman. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial on Tuesday 8th at 6pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.