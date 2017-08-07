Osta Audley (O.A.) Quillen, Jr.

Born in Slant, VA on December 8, 1932, he was the son of the late Osta Audley and Amna (Flanary) Quillen.

O.A. spent his entire life in Slant, VA except for his service as a GM2 in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Oriskany during the Korean Conflict from August 1951 until September 1955, where he was the recipient of several medals and ribbons. He was very proud of his service, but said he had seen all he needed to see, and never needed to leave his “Heaven on Earth” in his community of Slant that he loved so much.

He was the owner and operator of Quillen Grocery in Slant for 40 plus years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 33 years of service as a mail carrier. He was also an avid farmer.

In addition to his parents, the love of his life, his wife, Maxine Turner Quillen (2007) and his sister, Jean Quillen St. Martin preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Quillen Dishner and husband, Terry, Duffield, VA; son, Audie Quillen and wife, Kay, Weber City, VA; granddaughters, Tara Dishner Sturgill and husband, Will, Wise, VA and Meghan Dishner Sivert and husband, Terry, Yuma, VA; and great grandsons, Brody Sivert, Knox Sivert, and William Sturgill; along with several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held to honor him as he had requested.