Nyrell Edwards Castle

Visitation will be held Monday August 7th, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Church Hill with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday August 8th, 2017 at Greenwood Cemetery in Coeburn, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.

To leave an online message for the Castle family, please visit us at www.jfhonline.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill, TN is honored to serve the Castle family.