Mona Daniels Ray

She was a resident at Holston Manor Healthcare Center.

Born in 1930 in Avery County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Margaret Daniels. Mrs. Ray received her nursing license in Shelby, NC and worked with the hospital system in Rutherford, NC. After relocating to Kingsport, she worked at Holston Valley until her retirement. Mrs. Ray was a member of the Bridwell Heights Presbyterian Church, Kingsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Ray. Surviving are three children and their spouses: David (Debbie) Ray of Kingsport, TN, Glenda (Keith) Taylor of Laurens, SC, Rodney (Liane) Ray of Woodbridge, VA. She has seven grandchildren: Scott and Mark Elingburg of Charleston, SC, Kelly Sago, Columbia, SC, Glen and William Ray, Kingsport, TN, Christopher and Alicia Ray of Woodbridge, VA. She also has two great granddaughters, Darcy Elingburg and Kyleigh Sago. Also surviving are her sisters: Betty Baird (Ralph), Newland, NC, Barbara Kuhn, Boone, NC and Carolyn Smith (Lee), Matthews, NC. There are several nieces and nephews of which she was very fond.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 9th, 2017 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at the Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 12noon Thursday in the Daniels

Family Cemetery, Newland, NC. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at Reins- Sturdivant FH in Newland at 11:40am to follow in procession. The family's thanks to Reverend Larry Ball and Reverend Patrick Hines, who will conduct the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Bridwell Heights Presbyterian Church.

