Jasper “Keith” Skeens

Keith was born in Sullivan County, VA on December 12, 1970. He was the son of Bobby Ray and Jo “Sis” Skeens.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammi Johnson Skeens and a stillborn daughter.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby Ray and Jo “Sis” Skeens, Kingsport, TN; daughters, Tish Johnson, OH and Ashley Ruth Skeens, OH; son, Brandon Skeens, OH; sister, Donna Lynn Clark and husband, Mark, Kingsport, TN; brother, Charlie Frank Skeens, Kingsport, TN, special friend, Larry McCurry, Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2017at Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of his parents. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ray Bledsoe officiating. Oscar Vicars and Rick Kitzmiller will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Midway, VA. Cody Skeens, Daniel Skeens, Charlie Skeens, Mark Clark, Justin Skeens, and Caylob Byrnes will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

