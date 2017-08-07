Janie Taylor Sells

She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Sells, Jr and sister Linda Taylor.

She was born May 113, 1937 at Independence, VA to Glen Taylor and Bertha Ray Taylor

Surviving, two sisters, Mary Taylor and Lavon Taylor both of Independence, VA; three brothers, ray taylor and David and Barbara Taylor of Independence, VA and Eugene and Irene Taylor of Yadkinville, NC, six nephews, two nieces, two great nephews, four great-nieces and two great-great nieces

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in Saddle Creek Cemetery, Independence, VA

Family will receive friends at reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, VA from 12:00 noon until 1:30 P.M.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Saddle Creek Cemetery, in care of Robert Cheeks, Jr., 402 Twin Oaks Road, Independence, VA 24348

Arrangements by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, Independence, VA 276-773-2521