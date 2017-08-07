James Thomas Fry, Jr.

He served in the U.S. Army. Before his retirement, he was a tool and die maker at Electrolux and Electro-Mechanical Corporation.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Fry; his mother, Ruth West Fry; and two brothers, John and Charles.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Tammy Hurd and her husband, Eddie of Kingsport, TN and his grandson, Cody Charles.

As per his wishes, he will be cremated. A service will be held at a later date at his final resting place in Mountain View Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be left for his family at www.akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home (423) 989-4800 is serving the Fry family.