Ivadell was born in June 22, 1960 a daughter of Charles and Doris Grizzle. She was a lifelong resident of Gate City. She was a lifelong member of Gate City United Pentecostal Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, Hospitality Coordinator, and involved in all aspects of the Church Ministry. She was a volunteer at Gate City Christian School for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ben Vernon; beloved daughter, Lindsay Beth Ann Vernon; parents, Charles and Doris Grizzle; sister, Penny and husband Tim Boggs; brothers, Dennis and wife Karen Grizzle, Danny and wife Vicki Grizzle; numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great nieces.

The family will receive friends Tuesday August 8th from 5-7pm at Gate City United Pentecostal Church(477 Old Nickelsville Road, Gate City, VA). A funeral service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Ronnie Perkins and Brother Mitch Salyer officiating.

Graveside service will be held at Adams Cemetery (Adams Cemetery Lane, Gate City,VA) on Wednesday August 9th at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Gate City United Pentecostal Church.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home of Kingsport(423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.