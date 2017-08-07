She was born to Lee and Ila Berry Sloane in the lower Birchfield section of Wise County, VA. She was the eldest child of this family with Emma Mae, Violet June, Eloise Nora and Robert Lee Jr. eventually following.

Blanche wed Joseph Skeen in September 1945 and they spent most of their married life in Baltimore, Maryland. They came back to SW Virginia in 1985, where they enjoyed their golden years together.

Blanche worked mostly in the retail business during her lifetime. She eventually retired from Kmart in Abingdon, VA around 1998.

She was outspoken and sharp-witted with a wicked sense of humor. Blanche had such a love for life. If you came to her home, you can be assured she would make you something to eat before you left. She loved animals and had many pets throughout her life. She loved her family and delighted in spending time with her loved ones. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of the Essex Church of God in Maryland. Her favorite verse was John 3:16 and she would tell anyone who would listen about the Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Her best days are where she is now in her eternal home, walking the streets of gold.

Surviving are a sister, Eloise “Pete” Porter; brother, Robert “Bob” Sloane, Jr.; her special caregiver, Tina Sullivan, was a source of comfort to her and is much appreciated by the family for her devotion; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Blanche Irene Skeen will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the Beverly Hills Assembly of God, 708 West Main Street, Wise, VA 24293 with Pastor Greg Bowman and Pastor Jeff Carico officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Gilliam Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. till time of services at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the church. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.