Betty Jo Sizemore Gibson

Her words that she had spoken the last few days, “I’m going home.” She was saved at an early age and was a member of Livesay’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Gibson; son, Eddie Wayne Gibson; sons-in-law, Don Hurley and Danny Lyons; parents, Mack and Myrtle Sizemore; sisters, Argeline Sizemore, Ocie Belcher, Mary Baker, Elsie Sizemore, Grace Broome; brothers, Albert Sizemore and Talmadge Sizemore.

She is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Dean and Connie Lyons, both of Eidson; grandchildren, Chelsea Dean, Brandon Lyons and wife Geneva, Chris Lyons, all of Eidson, and Eric Gibson of Rogersville; great grandchildren, Jasmine Lyons, Joseph Lyons, Madison Lyons, Summer Lyons, Rylan Lyons and Ethan Gibson; daughter-in-law, Brenda Sellers Gibson of Rogersville; two step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren; special niece, Alice Shockley; very special sister-in-law and good friend, Mildred Gibson.

Her daughters would like to send a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center. Also, special thank you to Avalon Hospice for your special care of our mother and all of your kind words.

“Mom, you will forever be in our hearts. Your memories will live on until we meet again. We will miss you.”

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Gibson Lawson Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.