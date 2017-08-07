Alfred (Junior) Bishop

He was a lifelong resident of East Carter’s Valley Community. He proudly served in the Korean War with the United States Army in the 25th Regiment Special Forces. Junior was a well known builder in the area for over 40 years. He enjoyed gardening and working with cars. Junior also loved to play rook with his family and friends. He attended Morrison City Mission for many years.

He was preceded in death by his faithful and loving wife of 49 years who passed away on January 2, 2003, Ina Mae Bishop ; parents, Lovell and Stella Sampson Bishop; a son-in-law, Mike Richards; his brothers, Cecil Bishop, Con Bishop, and Claude Bishop; his best friend, Junior Caldwell.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Susan Bedford and husband, Ron, Terri Richards, Bethany Allen and husband, Bob; a granddaughter, Melanie Richards and a grandson, Steven Bedford; his brothers, Charles Bishop and wife, Nancy, James Bishop and wife, Susan; a sister-in-law, Nancy Rolen; brothers-in-law, Dallas Shoun and wife, Bobbie, Carl Shoun and wife, Betty along with several nieces, nephews, and a special friend, Louise Jones. A special thank-you goes out to the staff at NHC for all the special care and kindness given to the family during his illness.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday (August 8, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at his residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday (August 8, 2017) in the funeral home chapel with his longtime friend, Kit McGlothlin, officiating. Music will be provided by Melanie Richards and friends.

A military graveside service will be conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard on Wednesday (August 9, 2017) at at 10 a.m. at Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Ron Bedford, Steven Bedford, Bob Allen, Wayne Skeens, Jonathan Bishop, Daniel Bishop, Rick Bishop, and Bryan Bishop serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Bishop, Will Bishop, and Brian Bishop. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession.

