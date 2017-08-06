Walter Dwayne Miller

He had served his country in the US Army, was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and attended Heritage Church of God.

Dwayne is survived by his wife, Shelley Miller; his sons, Brent Miller and Jase Miller & fiancé, Ashlyn Dupree, all of Big Stone Gap; his parents, Walter and Brenda Miller of Big Stone Gap; his sisters, Sherrie Miller Blankenbeckler (Dean) of Woodway, Misty Miller Wharton (Bryan) of Big Stone Gap and Crystal Miller Scott (Brian) of Abingdon, VA; his father & mother-in-law, Donnie and Montana Herron; his sister-in-law, Rachel McCray (Roger) of Big Stone Gap, VA; his brother-in-law, Don Herron, Jr. (Sherrie); all of Big Stone Gap, VA; the late, Reka Dingus (Anthony) of Jonesville, VA; Sophie Hamm, who called him “Papaw”; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Funeral service for Dwayne will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 1:00pm at Heritage Church of God, Big Stone Gap, VA, with Pastor Ronnie Mutter officiating. Graveside services will follow in American Legion Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Dwayne Miller.

