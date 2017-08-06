Vicars and Moor

The bride-elect is the daughter of Jerry and Sarah Vicars of Kingsport, TN.She is the granddaughter of the late Oliver and Martha Heflin of Dover, TN: and Julia Vicars and the late Joel Vicars of Kingsport, TN.

The bride-elect graduated from Sullivan South High School in 2005. She then graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2009 with a BA in Mass Communication, Cum Laude. She was on the Honor Roll and a member of the East Tennessean writing staff. She is employed at Mountain States Health Alliance and is a member of the Kingsport Times-News Sunday Stories writing team (as-needed), and a member of Sullivan Baptist Church. The bride-groom-to-be is the son of Rob and Lisa Moor of Blountville, TN.

He is the grandson of Jerry and Beverly Solley of Catonsville, MD; and Alan and Jane Ann Moor of Blountville, TN.

The bride-groom-to-be graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 2006, where he was on the Honor Roll and was a member of the SCHS Soccer Team. He is employed as the Tri-Cities Branch Manager at LSO Final Mile and is the vice president of the Johnson City Rugby Club.

After a honeymoon to Mexico, the couple will reside in Kingsport, TN.