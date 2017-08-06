Vernoy Joseph Beverly

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Friends may also call at the residence at any time.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Steve Lay officiating. Music will be provided by The Potters.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the V.A. National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

The care of V. J. Beverly and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.