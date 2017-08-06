The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Committal Service will be follow at 11:00 am in chapel with Pastor Amy Probst officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayfair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.

The care of Patsy Spivey Hauk and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.