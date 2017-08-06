Nyrell Edwards Castle

Nyrell was born in Wise County, VA and was the daughter of the late Corbet and Myrtle Edwards of Coeburn, VA. Nyrell was for many years the secretary at Coeburn, VA High School and later the secretary of Church Hill High School and then Volunteer High School. She is remembered fondly by students, faculty, and administration of these institutions for her compassion, enthusiasm and professionalism.

She had a passion for life and was an inspiration to her family and friends. She was a devoted and enthusiastic member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill where she chaired and supported many programs with other members of her church family.

She is preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart of 68 years Quentin Castle, brother Wythe Edwards of Kingsport, TN; sisters Shirley Gray, Alta Fuller Porter and Margaret Bright of Coeburn, VA

She is survived by daughters Barbara Kiser (Bill) of Fayetteville, NC and Anne Stokes (Jim) of East Flat Rock, NC and son LTC (Ret) S. Quentin “Skip” Castle, Jr. of Lexington, KY; sister Cherry Lawson of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Kimberley Nyrell Abelson (Mark) of Greeneville, TN, Dr. James Stokes, Jr. (Laura) of Boone, NC, Kelly Kiser of San Francisco, CA, Scott Stokes of San Francisco, CA, Leigh-Anne Cumbee (Michael) of Charlotte, NC and Brooke Russell (Darrell) of Gray, TN; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held Monday August 7th, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Church Hill with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday August 8th, 2017 at Greenwood Cemetery in Coeburn, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.

To leave an online message for the Castle family, please visit us at www.jfhonline.com

