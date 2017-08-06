She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from Surgoinsville Middle School following many years of service, where she worked as a secretary. She was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Surgoinsville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Cookie enjoyed decorating her home (especially at Christmas), as well as sending cards and letters to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Travis Cox; parents, Arthur and Eleanor Barton Henry; brother, Bill Henry.

Cookie is survived by her husband of 19 years, David McCray; son, Shane Cox and wife Stephanie; grandson, Christian Cox; several step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; step-daughter, Rebecca Sutherland; step-sons, David Newt McCray and wife Joann, Timothy McCray and wife Megan and John McCray; brother, Freddie Wayne Henry and wife Lola; several nieces and nephews and many close friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Donnie Anderson and Rev. Jimmy Miller officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:55 a.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the McCray family.