He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. Pap was loved by many people and loved life to the fullest. He will truly by missed by all his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Elsie Mowdy Gatewood; his son, Garnie Gatewood; a grandson, Zachary Todd Gatewood; two brothers, Dewey and Charles “Hop” Gatewood; two sisters, Mattie “Tom” Keirsey and Bernice “Sis” Burton; and brother in law, Ralph Derrick.

James “Pap” Gatewood is survived by his sons, James “Jam-up” Gatewood, Billy Gatewood & wife Kim, and Doug Gatewood; his daughter, Gloria Clark & husband Eddie; his brother, Louis Gatewood & wife Marie; sister, Bonnie Derrick; nine grandchildren, Dylan, Josh, Andy, Josie, Samantha, Aaron, Mary, Douglas and Isabel; and a special friend of the family, Bruce Jacobs.

The family would like to extend special thanks, to the Signature Healthcare family for their dedication and care give to our father, Pap Gatewood.

Visiting hours will be from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. Friends may also call anytime at the residence of his son, “Jam-up”. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 pm with Elder Neil Drinnon, officiating

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Carters Valley Cemetery, Surgoinsville, with his grandsons serving as pallbearers

