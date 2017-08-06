The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, August 7, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Randy Barron and Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the V.A. National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

The care of James Harold Absher and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.