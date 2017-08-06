logo

KINGSPORT - James Carroll Harrison, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 4, 2017. James worked for Wellmont for 32 years. He loved to fish, Westerns, Dallas Cowboys, football, and baseball. James loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his foster mother, Alberta Light; foster father, William K. Light; infant son, James Carroll Harrison; and brother, Edward Light.

James is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Wilma Jean Harrison; sons, James William Harrison and Steve Carroll Harrison; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Cavitt; grandchildren, Colton Noah Cavitt and Andrew Oliver Cavitt; and twin sister, Marie Jones and husband, Bill; sister, Odra Marie Caouette (Cookie) and husband, Bruce from Atlanta; brothers, Charles Mooney and wife Pat, and Tony Vitally; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Clifford Cole officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of James Carroll Harrison.