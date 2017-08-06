He is preceded in death by his foster mother, Alberta Light; foster father, William K. Light; infant son, James Carroll Harrison; and brother, Edward Light.

James is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Wilma Jean Harrison; sons, James William Harrison and Steve Carroll Harrison; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Cavitt; grandchildren, Colton Noah Cavitt and Andrew Oliver Cavitt; and twin sister, Marie Jones and husband, Bill; sister, Odra Marie Caouette (Cookie) and husband, Bruce from Atlanta; brothers, Charles Mooney and wife Pat, and Tony Vitally; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Clifford Cole officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

