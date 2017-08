The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 1pm-3pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel.

A graveside service will follow the funeral at Highlands Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is proudly serving the Jones Family.