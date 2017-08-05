Vernoy Joseph Beverly

V. J. was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing after serving 18 years. V. J. was a member of the Jericho Shrine, Moose Lodge, and the VFW. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and the Tennessee Volunteers. He was a very humble, quiet, sensitive, loving, trustworthy, and honest man. He was the best “Pap” ever!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Auburn and Thelma Williams Beverly; step-mother, Martha Smith Beverly; brothers and sister-in-law’s, Marshall Beverly and wife Opal, Willard Beverly and Mayson Beverly.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth Beverly; daughters, Donna Beverly Carpenter and Pam Beverly Irwin and husband Howard; grandsons, Matthew Carpenter, Hunter Carpenter and wife Amanda; great-grandchildren, Madison, Kierstyn and Chloe; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Friends may also call at the residence at any time.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Steve Lay officiating. Music will be provided by The Potters.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the V.A. National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to V.J.’s caregivers, Bertha and Robin and the VA Hospice.

The care of V. J. Beverly and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.