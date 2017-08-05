Patsy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Mayfair United Methodist Church for over 60 years, and she had worked for Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center and Dr. Kenneth Lynch with over 30 years of service. She was a past member of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Hauk; parents, Elcanah Spivey and Willie Mae Vickers Spivey McGuire; step-father, George McGuire.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son; James “Sam” Hauk; daughters, Martha Jane and husband Wayne “Butch” Jones, Jacqueline “Jackie” and husband Larry Williams; granddaughters, Deborah Michele McMichael and husband Scott, Rebecca Jones, Jennifer Jones, and Amanda Jones; three great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; step- brother, George T. McGuire, Jr.; sister-in-law, Janet Hauk Grater; aunt, Virginia Lee Miller; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Committal Service will be follow at 11:00 am in chapel with Pastor Amy Probst officiating.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Suncrest Hospice and Modern Caregivers, especially Ruby Grindstaff and Sheila Shigmon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayfair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.

The care of Patsy Spivey Hauk and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.