Marvin Ray “Buck” Johnson, Sr

Mr. Johnson was born on November 9, 1942, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to the late Cursey and Lillie Chambers Johnson.

He was an active member of the Piney Flats First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Before his illness he was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the church choir, worked with the youth, was on the youth committee, helped with the children’s choir and drove the van for the senior citizens.

He graduated from Hampton High School in 1960 and received his B. S. Degree in Mathematics and Education from Milligan College in 1964. He received his Master’s Degree and forty-five hours plus from East Tennessee State University. In June of 1993 he retired from the Sullivan County School System with thirty years of service of which twenty years were served as Assistant Principal at Sullivan Central High School. Until his illness he was Recycling Coordinator for Sullivan County and served on many state committees.

Mr. Johnson was a former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop #4 of Piney Flats. He was also a past President of the Piney Flats Ruritan Club.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially fishing. He also liked watching baseball and boxing.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of over fifty-three years, whom he married on June 27, 1964; Betty Osborne Johnson; one son, Marvin Ray Johnson, Jr.; one sister, Janice Sue Rash and husband, Carl “Buddy” Rash, of Bristol, TN and two nephews, Chris Rash and Greg Rash of Bristol, TN.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Johnson will be conducted on Monday, August 7, 2017, at 8:00 PM at the Piney Flats First Baptist Church with Dr. Allen Davis and Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 PM in the church prior to the service on Monday and any time at the residence.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in the Edgefield Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be Anthony Johnson, Chris Rash, Greg Rash, Bobby Osborne I, Bobby Osborne II, Eddie Sams, Dean Torbett, Dr. Harold Alison, J.C. Swonger and Bill Burry. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Stevens, Carl “Buddy” Rash, Jim Sanders, Hiram Rash, Larry Crowe, Larry Stevens, Bobby Mayberry, Lucian Lawson, William Rash, Joe Pearce, Lee Cole, Rev. Frank Osborne, Dr. Paul Brown, Jr., Darrell Bryant, Hank Hare, Jeremy Blevins, Jon White, Bryan Mason, his classmates of Hampton High School and the men of Piney Flats First Baptist Church. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Tuesday.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry Street, Piney Flats, TN 37686.

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Mr. Johnson and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home. Elizabethton, office 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.