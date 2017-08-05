Lucille E. Graham

JONESVILLE, VA - Who can find a virtuous wife? For her worth is far above rubies.....But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her of the fruit of her hands, And let her own works praise her in the gates. Proverbs 31: 1,30 b and 31.

Lucille Edens Graham, age 94, after a long, fruitful life, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, August 5, 2017. A consummate mother, homemaker and farmwife, Lucille was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Often getting culinary requests, she was famous for her peanut butter roll candy, chocolate and butterscotch pies and chocolate cake with caramel icing. She lived each day with humility, compassion, and kindness to others. Lucille played Rook and Rummy with a penchant for winning. She loved gardening and preserving food, watching the cattle in the field and supervising the farm chores. Lucille was born in Occonita, VA to Mac Sidney and Mollie Scales Edens on March 20, 1923. She was in the first graduating class of Thomas Walker High School in 1941. After working in Maryland making soldier equipment during the WWII years, she returned to Lee County and married Robert (Bob) Graham, where she became a homemaker and farmwife in the Flatwoods area.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Robert and Kenneth, and sisters Pauline Harris, Kathleen Harris and Evelyn Bacon.

She was a member of the Rose Hill Christian Church, although she attended Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church and Campground United Methodist Church during her adult years.

Lucille is survived by her son, David (Barbara) and daughter, Patricia Murphree; grandsons, Britt Murphree, Robert Graham (Jill) and granddaughter, Amanda (Jarrid) and great grandchildren, Morgan Graham, Elizabeth Graham and Levi Graham; brothers, Gene (Hazel) Edens of Erwin, TN and Wallace (Elena) Edens of Houston, Texas, sister Ruth Davidson of Jonesville, VA and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday August 7, from 5 until 7:00 pm at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. A Celebration of Life will follow with Rev. Lisa McLaughlin officiating. Special music will be provided by The Kings Messengers. Committal graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday at 2:00 pm, August 8, in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Robert Graham, Britt Murphree, Jarrid Graham; Nephews, Paul Harris, Bob Bost and Sid Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be John Engle, Elmer Livesay and Reed Hensley.

A special thank you to her attentive care givers; Carolyn McKnight, Sherry Cope, Patty Cope, Carolyn Osborne, Carol Carroll and Regina Mullins and to her Primary Physician Dr. Scott Litton and Staff.

To view obit and sign guest book go to www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. . Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.