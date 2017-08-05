She was born on November, 6, 1924 in Sullivan County, Tennessee to the late George Duckworth and the late Sudie Bland Duckworth. She is also preceded in death by her four sisters: Pauline Ketron, Irene Jayne, Janie Yates, and Ruby Williams; two brothers: Aubrey Duckworth and Howard Duckworth. On April 15, 1944 she married the love of her life William Vaughn and to this union 5 children were born. Gladys was of the Baptist faith and attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church. She loved to entertain family, friends and neighbors and spending her time with her grandchildren.

Gladys leaves behind to mourn her passing, her loving husband of 73 years William “Bill” Vaughn; four sons: Lyle Vaughn and wife Wynona of Kingsport, Steve Vaughn and wife Rhonda of Kingsport, Russell Vaughn and wife Dawn of Kingsport, and Roger Vaughn and wife Penny of Church Hill; one daughter: Kathy Broyles and husband Joe of Fall Branch; grandchildren Mark Osborne, Michael Broyles, Sarah Webb, Laura Vaughn, Deanna Barnett, Lindsey Vaughn, Luke Vaughn, Brandon Sells, Steven Vaughn, Scott Vaughn, Jay Vaughn and Logan Vaughn; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Gladys Jean Vaughn will be conducted on Monday, August 7, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Whittemore officiating. Special music will be offered by Anna Taylor. She will be laid to rest in the Walnut Chapel Cemetery in Gate City, Virginia on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Michael Broyles, Luke Vaughn, Brandon Sells, Scott Vaughn, Jay Vaughn and Logan Vaughn serving as pallbearers. Mark Osborne and Laura Vaughn will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Gladys’ memory.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com