Edward Jones

He was an avid fisherman, a huge sports fan, known for his witty personality, and will be remembered for making everyone smile. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Edward is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Jones; mother, Elizabeth Burton Jones; brother, C.K. Helton; and brother, Jesse James Jones

Left to cherish his memory son, Jeffrey Jones; sisters Ruth Jones Catron and Claudine Jones Gibson; special long-time friend Mary Birchfield; and several extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 1pm-3pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel.

A graveside service will follow the funeral at Highlands Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to special nurse Amanda Rose and all the staff at Signature Healthcare.

