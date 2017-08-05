Bradley Lunsford, Jr.

He was a son of the late Bradley Lunsford and Alice Watts Lunsford Sturgill. He was also preceded in death by his step father, Roscoe Sturgill; his sisters, Edith Lunsford, Georgia Farmer, and Ruth Ross; and a brother, Jimmy Lunsford.

He is survived by a sister, Betsy Downer of Worcester, Mass; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Norton, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.