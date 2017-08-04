Rhonda Fain

She is preceded in death by her parents, A.D. Bishop and Bonnie M. Bishop; father-in-law, Carl Fain.

Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Gary G. Fain; sister, Debbie Hawk Maggard; brothers, Tony M. Bishop and Brad Bishop; mother-in-law, Joyce Fain; sister-in-law, Sherry Jones; stepdaughter, Jennifer Delp; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 6, 2017, from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating. The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .