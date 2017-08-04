Maude Perkins

She was born in Sullivan County and was a lifelong resident. Maude was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Taylor and Jeanie Bell Taylor; sister, Marie Hite; and 3 brothers, Frank, Gene and Roy Taylor.

Maude is survived by 8 daughters, Rhonda Renea Childress, Ida McNutt, Lisa Carter, Mary Jane Leonard, Linda Hutchins, Joyce Holmes, Dorothy Leonard and Brenda Sue Payne; 3 sons, Christopher Perkins, Jack Perkins Jr., and Doug Perkins; 30 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren, sister, Alice Kate Bullis; and brothers, John Robert Taylor and Reece Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 3-6:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at the home, 531 Bancroft Chapel Rd., Kingsport.