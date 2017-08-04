Joseph Bruce Beverly

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Bob Lewis, Bro. Mike Bays, and Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Jerry Nixon, Darrell Parker, C.D. Murdock, Jim Mayes, Wayne Salyer and Don Clayman, will serve as pallbearers.Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Beverly family.