Gail Harris

She was a native of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Coy and Robbie Guinn Bennett. Gail was a loving mother and grandmother with a very generous heart. She was a devout Christian and a member of Jennie Moore Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder. Gail loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, watching them play sports and enjoyed playing Rummy. In addition to her parents, Gail is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Harris, brothers Phil Bennett, Robert Bennett, Jim Bennett and a sister, Mary Lou McCurry.

Gail Bennett Harris has left behind to cherish her memory: Sister: Kay Banner and husband, Rodger of Erwin; Sons: Keith Harris and wife, Ellen of Kingsport, Jason Harris and wife, Laura of Abingdon, VA; Daughter: Kelly Rice and husband, Ted of Erwin; Grandchildren: Logan Rice and wife, Mikayla, Ethan Rice, Bradley Harris, Hannah Rice, Jonah Harris, Caleb Harris, Micah Harris; Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

The family would like to express a sincere thanks to Kay and Rodger Banner and to Ann Osborne for their time spent caring and loving our mother.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Gail Bennett Harris in a funeral service to be held Sunday, August 6, 2017, at 4:00 PM, in the Chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 2:00 PM and will continue until service time on Sunday. A committal service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 7, 2017 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home on Monday by 9:15 AM to go in procession to Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Logan Rice, Ethan Rice, Bradley Harris, Kendrick Williams, Jonah Harris, and Connor Simpson. Honorary pallbearers Blake Edney, Caleb Harris, and Micah Harris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memorial Department, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Gail Bennett Harris through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.