Charles Thomas Lovelace

Charles was born on February 8, 1943 in Elizabethton, TN to the late Harold Lovelace and the late Pauline Pierce Lovelace. Charles married Ms. Patricia “Pat” Howington and after 52 years of beautiful life together and raising a family, she preceded him in death on October 17, 2014.

Charles was man who loved the Lord and loved his family. Charles worked as a welder; but more importantly, he was the pastor of Feathers Chapel in Blountville, TN for many years. Charles enjoyed the outdoors and he was a huge lover of dogs. He has left a legacy that will continue to live on through the lives of his loved ones and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and his cherished wife, Pat Lovelace. He is survived by his children, Triscilla Hill and husband Tony, Chuck Lovelace and wife Jane, Tim Lovelace and wife Tracie, Trina Golden and husband Michael, Chris Lovelace, and Robert Lovelace and wife Summer; seventeen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held immediately following the visitation at 2:00 pm in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Leroy Fleenor officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Charles’ sons and sons-in-law.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.