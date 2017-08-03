Thomas Hughes

Tom was born on February 20, 1935 to the late Allie C. Hughes and Bonnie Carter Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Hughes; mother and father-in-law, Lloyd and Stella McMurray; and special fur buddy, PJ.

He graduated from Blountville High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army.

Tom retired from Mason Dixon and the Sullivan County Highway Department. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. Tom was a member of the Blountville Masonic Lodge, Jericho Shriners, past patron of Eastern Star, Daniel Boone Antique Car Club and a past member of GWRRA.

Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara Hughes; daughter, Elissa G. Hughes and friend, Barry Case of Gray, TN; son, Marty L. Hughes of the home; brother, Dan Hughes of Blountville; special sister-in-law, Peggy McMurray; brother-in-law, William McMurray; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Shirley Wright of Kingsport; 3 nephews; 3 nieces; and a host of friends and church family.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Indian Path Hospital ICU and PCU for their kind and loving care.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 6:30 pm. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Lewis Kiser and Rev. Larry Stallard officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.

Pallbearers will be George Bentley, Bill Smith, Taylor Allman, Sam Quillen, Gerald Smith, Russell Vaughn and John Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Still, Bobby Pendleton, Gene Daniels, Daniel Boone Car Club, retired drivers and mechanics of Tri Cities area breakfast and lunch group.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605, or to Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 230 Boozy Creek Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.