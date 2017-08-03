Ronald Eugene Quillen

Ronald graduated from Lynn View High School, Class of 1957. Ron was a Small College All American football player at East Tennessee State University. After graduation, he played football professionally for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. He returned to the US to serve in the US Army. He later played professional football for the Charleston West VA Rockets. Ron was known professionally as "Rocket Ron." Following his football career, he worked in the wholesale food industry.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Kiss Quillen; three children, Ronald Quillen and wife, Tracy, Gary Quillen, and Kathryn Quillen Rankin and husband, Shawn; four grandchildren, Nicha Rankin, Laney Rankin, Chantz Rankin, and Arric Quillen; four brothers, Prezzle Quillen and wife, Katrinka, Richard Quillen and wife, Dianne, Bobby Jack Quillen and wife, Cathy, Floyd Quillen, Jr. and wife, Missy; sister, Patricia Christian; along with several nieces and nephews.

A Commital Service is scheduled for Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.