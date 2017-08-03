Marilyn Sizemore Cradic

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Church Hill.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Sizemore; and one brother, Tandy Gilliam, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Cradic; 2 sons, Larry Travis Cradic and Nickolas Cradic, both of Kingsport; mother, Lorene Sizemore; sister, Claudette (Jim) Ketron of Kingsport; brother, Gary (Brenda) Sizemore of Church Hill; 2 grandchildren, Jesse and Caitlyn Cradic; nephew, Todd Ketron; and several cousins.

A special thank you to family and friends for the prayers, support and care you have blessed us with during our time of need.

Also, a special thank you to Hospice Care, Jeff and Ashley; caring neighbors, Lyn and Dave Moore, Geraldine and Rex Arnold, and Jeannie and Dale Waddell.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 am. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Cradic family.